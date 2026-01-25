Aging and Diet: The Meat Paradox in Longevity

A recent study from Bournemouth University has sparked discussion on the potential longevity benefits of meat-inclusive diets. The study followed over 5,000 Chinese adults aged 80 and above and found that those who excluded meat were less likely to reach 100 years old.

This finding seems to challenge long-standing beliefs about the health benefits of plant-based diets, which are typically linked to reduced risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. However, the research notes that older adults have unique dietary needs, with the risk of frailty increasing in non-meat eaters due to lower intake of essential nutrients like calcium and protein.

Importantly, the study emphasizes nutrition tailored to life stages. While plant-based diets can be beneficial, they may need to be adapted in later life to prevent undernutrition and loss of muscle mass. The findings highlight the importance of considering individual needs and health conditions when planning diets for older adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)