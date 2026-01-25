Left Menu

Aging and Diet: The Meat Paradox in Longevity

A study indicates that non-meat eaters might be less likely to live to 100 compared to meat eaters. However, this finding is nuanced by factors like age-related nutritional needs and body weight, particularly in underweight individuals. The study suggests the need for tailored dietary recommendations for older adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bournemouth | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:52 IST
Aging and Diet: The Meat Paradox in Longevity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A recent study from Bournemouth University has sparked discussion on the potential longevity benefits of meat-inclusive diets. The study followed over 5,000 Chinese adults aged 80 and above and found that those who excluded meat were less likely to reach 100 years old.

This finding seems to challenge long-standing beliefs about the health benefits of plant-based diets, which are typically linked to reduced risks of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. However, the research notes that older adults have unique dietary needs, with the risk of frailty increasing in non-meat eaters due to lower intake of essential nutrients like calcium and protein.

Importantly, the study emphasizes nutrition tailored to life stages. While plant-based diets can be beneficial, they may need to be adapted in later life to prevent undernutrition and loss of muscle mass. The findings highlight the importance of considering individual needs and health conditions when planning diets for older adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026