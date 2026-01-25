Left Menu

Shining Prospects: MMTC-PAMP's Silver Recycling Pilot Amid Growing Demand

Precious metals refiner MMTC-PAMP plans to start a pilot program for silver recycling within three months, addressing supply-side constraints from rising demand. CEO Samit Guha advocates for government support, noting India's vast silver holdings. The company seeks technological upgrades and expansion in digital commerce and minting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:27 IST
Shining Prospects: MMTC-PAMP's Silver Recycling Pilot Amid Growing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MMTC-PAMP, a leading precious metals refiner, has announced a pilot initiative to commence recycling silver at its existing stores within the next three months. This move aims to alleviate potential supply-side constraints as demand for silver continues to climb, according to CEO Samit Guha.

With the global mine production showing stagnation amid rising demand, Guha emphasized the need for recycled silver to fill the emerging gap. The company plans to adapt its 20 gold-recycling stores to include silver, with a pilot expected to launch in Delhi. Technological investments and equipment upgrades will facilitate this expansion.

Simultaneously, MMTC-PAMP is poised to grow its minting business, particularly in South and Eastern India, and enhance digital commerce capabilities. Guha highlighted silver's robust market performance, noting its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026