Alex Honnold's Daring Climb of Taipei 101

Renowned climber Alex Honnold captivated thousands as he scaled Taipei 101 without ropes. The event, broadcast by Netflix, highlighted Taiwan’s iconic skyscraper. With official backing, and a nod to prior climber Alain Robert, Honnold brought international attention to Taiwan, showcasing its beauty and vibrant culture.

On a momentous Sunday, renowned U.S. climber Alex Honnold astonishingly scaled the Taipei 101 skyscraper without utilizing ropes or safety nets. Thousands watched in awe as he ascended one of the world's tallest buildings, marking a thrilling feat broadcast live by Netflix. Completing the climb in just 91 minutes, Honnold described the experience as 'sick' upon reaching the top spire of this Taiwanese architectural marvel.

Witnesses and officials alike were left in admiration, as the event — initially postponed due to weather — offered breathtaking views of Taipei from on high. Once the world's tallest building, Taipei 101, standing at an imposing 508 meters, now sits proudly in the international limelight, thanks to this unparalleled 'free solo' ascent.

The safety-free climb, made possible through the cooperation of Taipei 101 and city officials, underscored a rare trust extended to Honnold. Executive Producer James Smith noted the rarity of such events taking place on buildings of this stature, highlighting the significance of the skyscraper as a cultural symbol. President Lai Ching-te praised Honnold and Netflix for showcasing Taiwan's elegance and the warmth of its people on such a global stage. The event echoed previous challenges, such as French climber Alain Robert's 2004 ascent with ropes, solidifying Taipei 101's hold as an icon in the climbing world.

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

