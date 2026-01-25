CBI Officers Honored with Prestigious Police Medals on Republic Day

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 31 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) received prestigious police medals. V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, was prominently recognized. As the joint director, Chandrasekhar orchestrated the investigation into the infamous rape and murder case involving a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. His efforts led to the swift conviction of the main accused, earning him the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Other recipients of this coveted medal included Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava and several other officers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment in their roles. Their collective police work exemplifies dedication and tenacity.

The government's issued list also highlighted 25 officers awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. This group included various ranks and positions, demonstrating the wide-ranging expertise and diligent service within the agency. Recipients ranged from Deputy Legal Advisor Manmohan Sharma to Inspector Dharmender and others who stand as pillars of the CBI's ongoing mission to uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)