Daring Heights: Alex Honnold Scales Taipei 101

U.S. climber Alex Honnold scaled the Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes, thrilling onlookers as he completed his ascent in 91 minutes. The event, organized by Netflix, drew praise from Taiwanese leaders, highlighting the country's culture beyond its technological and military narratives.

Updated: 25-01-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:32 IST
Daring Heights: Alex Honnold Scales Taipei 101
Alex Honnold

In a breathtaking display of skill and fearlessness, American climber Alex Honnold scaled Taipei 101 without ropes, captivating thousands in the process. The challenging ascent of Taiwan's tallest building was organized and broadcast by Netflix, adding another achievement to Honnold's impressive climbing career.

Honnold's feat was completed in 91 minutes, having been postponed due to wet weather conditions. His decision to climb with permission from Taipei 101 officials speaks to a mutual respect that enabled the successful and safe execution of this daring endeavor.

The spectacle brought global attention to Taiwan beyond its staple headlines of semiconductor expertise or geopolitical tensions with China. It celebrated Taiwan's vibrant culture, earning praise from President Lai Ching-te and reaffirming the iconic status of Taipei 101.

(With inputs from agencies.)

