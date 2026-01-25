Global Health Alerts: Formula Recalls, Drug Controversies, and Rising Epidemics

A recent outbreak of infant botulism in the U.S. has been traced back to ByHeart's formula, linked to contaminated whole-milk powder, according to the FDA. The stern warning follows positive tests for Clostridium botulinum in products and affected infants, necessitating immediate product recalls.

Across the Atlantic, an investigation is underway in France concerning two infant deaths potentially linked to previously recalled baby formulas. One product under scrutiny includes Guigoz milk, produced by Nestle, highlighting increased vigilance in the infant nutrition sector amidst global formula recalls.

In the pharmaceutical market, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill saw a robust debut in the U.S., with over 18,000 prescriptions issued in its first week. This comes as Indian drugmakers receive regulatory approval to produce generic alternatives, invigorating the competitive field of obesity treatment medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)