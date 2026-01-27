Milestone CME: PAN India Pioneers Nutrition in Healthcare

The Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) India celebrated a significant milestone with its 50th Annual Signature Continuing Medical Education (CME) event held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on January 25, 2026. The event aimed at integrating evidence-based nutrition into mainstream healthcare drew over 600 participants, including distinguished medical professionals and researchers.

Key discussions focused on the pressing issues of obesity, pre-diabetes, and metabolic diseases. The event featured a prestigious panel, including Dr. Anoop Misra, who lent his expertise to the discourse. The CME was notably interactive, offering practical sessions and a live culinary medicine demonstration.

A highlight was the launch of "A Physicians Guide to Therapeutic Nutrition Prescription - Healthy and Sustainable Diets," marking PAN India's constant effort in pioneering nutrition science in medical practices. The presence of government officials and hospital leaders underscored the event's significance, reinforcing PAN India's leadership role in marrying food with medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)