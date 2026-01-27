Left Menu

Tragic Night in Jharkhand: Seven Lives Lost in Separate Motorcycle Accidents

Seven people died in motorcycle accidents in Jharkhand. In West Singhbhum, four died after colliding with a truck. In Gumla district, three teenagers lost their lives after hitting a tree. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the deceased were under the influence of alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:21 IST
Tragic Night in Jharkhand: Seven Lives Lost in Separate Motorcycle Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, Jharkhand witnessed the loss of seven lives in separate motorcycle accidents. Officials reported that four individuals perished in West Singhbhum after their motorcycle collided with a truck. The victims, all young men, were identified by local authorities.

The police reported that the accident occurred as the riders attempted to overtake a truck, ultimately hitting it and falling onto the road. Local police have seized the truck for further investigation, although early indications suggest the truck driver was not at fault.

Meanwhile, in Gumla district, three teenagers died after their motorcycle crashed into a tree near Kotari village. They were reportedly returning from a wedding reception when the tragic incident occurred. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine any possible intoxication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026