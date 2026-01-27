Tragic Night in Jharkhand: Seven Lives Lost in Separate Motorcycle Accidents

In a tragic series of events, Jharkhand witnessed the loss of seven lives in separate motorcycle accidents. Officials reported that four individuals perished in West Singhbhum after their motorcycle collided with a truck. The victims, all young men, were identified by local authorities.

The police reported that the accident occurred as the riders attempted to overtake a truck, ultimately hitting it and falling onto the road. Local police have seized the truck for further investigation, although early indications suggest the truck driver was not at fault.

Meanwhile, in Gumla district, three teenagers died after their motorcycle crashed into a tree near Kotari village. They were reportedly returning from a wedding reception when the tragic incident occurred. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine any possible intoxication.

(With inputs from agencies.)