Blazing Inferno: The Quest for Justice in South 24 Parganas
A fire in South 24 Parganas district's momo factory claimed eight lives. The factory owner, Gangadhar Das, is absconding. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident, which has unveiled regulatory lapses, as the unit lacked fire safety clearance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have filed an FIR against the owner of a momo manufacturing unit in South 24 Parganas, following a catastrophic fire that killed eight people, a senior officer reported Tuesday.
The fugitive owner, Gangadhar Das, remains untraceable with his mobile phone switched off. Authorities are actively searching for him.
The tragedy, uncovering regulatory lapses, sheds light on missing fire safety clearance in the facility. Support and investigations are ongoing to aid affected families and establish responsibility for the disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- S24 Parganas
- momo
- factory
- owner
- absconding
- regulatory
- safety
- deaths
- Gangadhar Das
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in the UK Amid Key Regulatory and Security Changes
The Heartbreaking Economics of Dog Ownership: Veterinary Bills and Unforeseen Costs
Swiss Bar Owner Granted Bail Despite Fire Tragedy
Italy and Switzerland Clash Over Bar Owner's Release After Deadly Fire
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation