Blazing Inferno: The Quest for Justice in South 24 Parganas

Police have filed an FIR against the owner of a momo manufacturing unit in South 24 Parganas, following a catastrophic fire that killed eight people, a senior officer reported Tuesday.

The fugitive owner, Gangadhar Das, remains untraceable with his mobile phone switched off. Authorities are actively searching for him.

The tragedy, uncovering regulatory lapses, sheds light on missing fire safety clearance in the facility. Support and investigations are ongoing to aid affected families and establish responsibility for the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)