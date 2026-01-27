Left Menu

Court Convicts Man and Parents in Dowry Death Case

A court in Delhi convicted a man and his parents related to the suicide of his wife, who faced dowry demands and assault. The judgments involved sections under the IPC, connected to dowry and cruelty. Testimonies were deemed credible, and sentencing is set for January 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has convicted a man and his parents for their involvement in the suicide of his wife, citing persistent dowry demands and assault. Sachin, the husband, was found guilty under IPC sections 304B and 498A, while his parents were convicted under section 498A and 34 for their roles.

The tragedy unfolded on January 19, 2024, when Jyoti was discovered hanging in her matrimonial home. The court noted that her death was due to 'asphyxia from ante-mortem hanging.' Evidence indicated relentless dowry pressure, including demands for Rs 5 lakh for an auto-rickshaw purchase, escalating the strain.

Testimonies, particularly from Jyoti's mother, proved pivotal, with the court crediting her with unwavering credibility. The presumption of dowry death under the IPC was upheld against Sachin, but not his parents. Sentencing is expected on January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

