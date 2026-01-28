Left Menu

The Real Deal with Fish Oil: Boon or Bust?

Fish oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, is widely promoted for heart health, mood enhancement, and inflammation reduction. However, its benefits depend on dosage and individual health conditions. High doses can lower triglycerides, aid arthritis, and mildly improve mood when combined with antidepressants.

Updated: 28-01-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:54 IST
Canberra, Jan 28 (The Conversation) – Fish oil, commonly known as omega-3, is a staple in the dietary supplement world, often praised for heart health, mood stabilization, and anti-inflammatory effects. However, scientific evidence supporting these claims varies, influencing when and why one should consider fish oil supplements.

Modern interest in fish oil surged in the 1970s following research into Inuit diets, which revealed that omega-3 fatty acids provide heart-protective benefits. The 1980s saw fish oil capsules marketed as an easy means to acquire these fats. Sources of fish oil include salmon, sardines, and mackerel, rich in essential omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids such as EPA and DHA.

Studies suggest that high doses of EPA and DHA, especially over 2 grams daily, can significantly lower triglycerides and potentially prevent major heart events in high-risk patients. However, standard fish oil supplements show less effect on otherwise healthy individuals. For inflammatory arthritis or mild depression, appropriate doses could yield benefits, though professional consultation is advised.

