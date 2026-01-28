Haryana Embraces Digital Revolution in Health Sector

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a centralised digital platform designed to streamline operations within the health department.

The platform, which integrates multiple health councils into a unified system, was introduced in a phased manner, initially accommodating professionals from Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, AYUSH, and Homeopathy fields. Plans are underway to include Nursing and Physiotherapy in future phases, according to an official statement.

This innovative project combines a web portal, mobile application, and job portal, collectively aimed at serving around 1.5 lakh health professionals. The platform will significantly enhance processes like registration, renewal, and employment linkages, marking a new era in Haryana's health sector.

