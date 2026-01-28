Left Menu

Haryana Embraces Digital Revolution in Health Sector

Haryana's Chief Minister inaugurated a digital platform for the health department, centralizing multiple health councils. Initially, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, AYUSH, and Homeopathy professionals are included, with plans to add Nursing and Physiotherapy. This initiative enhances services for 1.5 lakh registered professionals, offering improved access to registration, certificates, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:58 IST
Haryana Embraces Digital Revolution in Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a centralised digital platform designed to streamline operations within the health department.

The platform, which integrates multiple health councils into a unified system, was introduced in a phased manner, initially accommodating professionals from Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, AYUSH, and Homeopathy fields. Plans are underway to include Nursing and Physiotherapy in future phases, according to an official statement.

This innovative project combines a web portal, mobile application, and job portal, collectively aimed at serving around 1.5 lakh health professionals. The platform will significantly enhance processes like registration, renewal, and employment linkages, marking a new era in Haryana's health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026