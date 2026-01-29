Miraculous Dental Intervention Closes 900-Day Open Jaw

In a groundbreaking medical intervention, doctors at a government-run dental hospital have enabled a young girl to close her mouth after it remained open for more than 900 days due to a rare neurological disorder. This remarkable achievement was confirmed by a senior hospital official on Thursday.

The 10-year-old patient had been battling Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a disorder causing nerve damage to her facial muscles, rendering her mouth unable to close for 912 days. Previous treatments in various hospitals proved ineffective until she received specialized care at R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

Doctors identified severe dental complications due to the prolonged opening, including dry oral cavity and misaligned teeth. A special board concluded urgent jaw closure was critical. Removing the posterior teeth improved the condition, allowing her mouth closure and reducing future complications. Her ADEM treatment continues.

