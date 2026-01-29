Left Menu

Miraculous Dental Intervention Closes 900-Day Open Jaw

Doctors successfully treated a minor suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder, allowing her to close her mouth after over 900 days. The condition, Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, affected nerves controlling her jaw. The procedure involved removing posterior teeth, reducing risks of infection and permanent damage.

In a groundbreaking medical intervention, doctors at a government-run dental hospital have enabled a young girl to close her mouth after it remained open for more than 900 days due to a rare neurological disorder. This remarkable achievement was confirmed by a senior hospital official on Thursday.

The 10-year-old patient had been battling Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a disorder causing nerve damage to her facial muscles, rendering her mouth unable to close for 912 days. Previous treatments in various hospitals proved ineffective until she received specialized care at R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

Doctors identified severe dental complications due to the prolonged opening, including dry oral cavity and misaligned teeth. A special board concluded urgent jaw closure was critical. Removing the posterior teeth improved the condition, allowing her mouth closure and reducing future complications. Her ADEM treatment continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

