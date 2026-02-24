Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Found Dead in Sant Nagar

A tragic incident unfolded in Sant Nagar Colony when a 22-year-old woman was found dead, believed to have died by suicide. Authorities indicated that no suicide note was discovered, leaving the reasons for her death unclear as investigations continue.

The victim, identified as Shivani from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, resided with her father in a rented house. She had been working at a private firm in Ajronda while her father also worked nearby. On the day of the incident, Shivani stayed home alone. Her father was already out for work when the incident occurred.

Neighbors were alerted in the evening and found police at the scene trying to break in. The police managed to enter and retrieve the body, which was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem. Investigations continue to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome.

