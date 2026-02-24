Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Found Dead in Sant Nagar
A 22-year-old woman named Shivani was found dead, suspected of suicide, in her Sant Nagar Colony home. Police are investigating the circumstances as no suicide note was found. The woman's father was at work, and she was alone at the time. Neighbors alerted authorities after discovering the incident.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sant Nagar Colony when a 22-year-old woman was found dead, believed to have died by suicide. Authorities indicated that no suicide note was discovered, leaving the reasons for her death unclear as investigations continue.
The victim, identified as Shivani from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, resided with her father in a rented house. She had been working at a private firm in Ajronda while her father also worked nearby. On the day of the incident, Shivani stayed home alone. Her father was already out for work when the incident occurred.
Neighbors were alerted in the evening and found police at the scene trying to break in. The police managed to enter and retrieve the body, which was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem. Investigations continue to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mob Justice Gone Wrong: Unfounded Child Lifting Suspicions Lead to Tragedy
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Air Ambulance Crash Claims Seven Lives
Tragedy in the Skies: Probing the Air Ambulance Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Siblings Found in Well in Gujarat Village
Tragedy Strikes: Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Seven Dead in Jharkhand