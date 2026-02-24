Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Found Dead in Sant Nagar

A 22-year-old woman named Shivani was found dead, suspected of suicide, in her Sant Nagar Colony home. Police are investigating the circumstances as no suicide note was found. The woman's father was at work, and she was alone at the time. Neighbors alerted authorities after discovering the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Sant Nagar Colony when a 22-year-old woman was found dead, believed to have died by suicide. Authorities indicated that no suicide note was discovered, leaving the reasons for her death unclear as investigations continue.

The victim, identified as Shivani from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, resided with her father in a rented house. She had been working at a private firm in Ajronda while her father also worked nearby. On the day of the incident, Shivani stayed home alone. Her father was already out for work when the incident occurred.

Neighbors were alerted in the evening and found police at the scene trying to break in. The police managed to enter and retrieve the body, which was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem. Investigations continue to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

