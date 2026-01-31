Left Menu

Thane civil hospital gets dedicated menopause clinic

The civil hospital in Thane got its dedicated menopause clinic on Saturday, under the Maharashtra governments first-of-its-kind initiative to provide comprehensive medical and emotional support to women during this critical stage of their lives.

The civil hospital in Thane got its dedicated menopause clinic on Saturday, under the Maharashtra government's first-of-its-kind initiative to provide comprehensive medical and emotional support to women during this critical stage of their lives. Maharashtra has established the country's first dedicated menopause clinics across government hospitals and urban health facilities to provide expert medical consultation, mental health counselling, screening for bone, heart and hormonal health. The initiative was launched on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 under the guidance of Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar. Thane District Civil Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar, who inaugurated a clinic at the Thane Civil Hospital on Saturday, said that the facility is designed to address the physical and mental health gaps that society often ignores during a woman's later years. ''Menopause is an important but often neglected stage in women's lives. The physical changes, mental discomfort, and onset of diseases that occur during this period were not given much attention in society. To fill this gap, this clinic has been started on the initiative of the Maharashtra government,'' he said. The clinic will operate every Wednesday, specifically reserved for women to ensure a safe, independent, and comfortable environment for seeking healthcare. ''We will provide the expertise of gyneacologists, medical officers, and counsellors to offer necessary tests, medication, and lifestyle advice,'' Dr Pawar added.

