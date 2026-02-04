Left Menu

Aksharam Arogyam: Pioneering School Health Initiative in Kerala

Kerala launches Aksharam Arogyam, a school program teaching basic first aid, menstrual hygiene, and healthy habits. Aiming to empower students as health ambassadors, it covers classes 1-12. The initiative involves health check-ups, health cards, and training for teachers and students in government and aided schools.

Kerala is pioneering a school-based health initiative, Aksharam Arogyam, targeting children's physical and mental well-being. Launched by the state health department with educational support, the program focuses on essential health topics, including first aid and hygiene, to inspire students as health ambassadors.

State Health Minister Veena George emphasizes teaching awareness that extends beyond classrooms to homes and communities. Covering students in classes 1-12, the program includes regular health check-ups and the creation of health cards, which will be digitized for secure access, aiding timely medical intervention.

Health activities will become core to schools, with trained teachers acting as health mentors. Selected students will be designated as health ambassadors, spreading health messages among peers. This comprehensive strategy seeks to cultivate healthier lifestyles in Kerala's youth.

