Aksharam Arogyam: Pioneering School Health Initiative in Kerala

Kerala is pioneering a school-based health initiative, Aksharam Arogyam, targeting children's physical and mental well-being. Launched by the state health department with educational support, the program focuses on essential health topics, including first aid and hygiene, to inspire students as health ambassadors.

State Health Minister Veena George emphasizes teaching awareness that extends beyond classrooms to homes and communities. Covering students in classes 1-12, the program includes regular health check-ups and the creation of health cards, which will be digitized for secure access, aiding timely medical intervention.

Health activities will become core to schools, with trained teachers acting as health mentors. Selected students will be designated as health ambassadors, spreading health messages among peers. This comprehensive strategy seeks to cultivate healthier lifestyles in Kerala's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)