Senators Push for Ex-Im Bank Reauthorization and Expanded Funding Amid Critical Minerals Initiative

Senators Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner are set to introduce legislation to reauthorize and significantly expand funding for the U.S. Export-Import Bank over the next decade. This initiative is part of President Trump's effort to boost critical minerals production, crucial for industrial supply chains, by injecting $70 billion into the agency.

Updated: 04-02-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:24 IST
In a strategic move to bolster the industrial supply chain, Senators Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner will propose legislation on Wednesday aimed at reauthorizing the U.S. Export-Import Bank for another decade. The bill seeks to infuse an additional $70 billion, thus supporting President Donald Trump's push for increased critical minerals production, according to the Financial Times.

Cramer, a Republican, and Warner, a Democrat, are spearheading the reauthorization efforts in a rare bipartisan agreement. Cramer affirmed Trump's strong support for the funding, highlighting the president's business acumen in valuing the bank's role. The proposed legislation also includes a plan to raise Ex-Im's lending cap from $135 billion to $205 billion.

Spearheaded by the White House, the United States will convene talks with over 50 countries to enhance their access to critical minerals, challenging China's dominance in the sector. Concurrently, the U.S. has launched Project Vault, a strategic stockpile initiative, with significant seed funding from the Export-Import Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

