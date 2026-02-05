Empowering Immunization: G.A.U.R.I. Campaign for Underprivileged Girls
Novo Medi Sciences launches G.A.U.R.I., a campaign to promote vaccination for underprivileged girls in India. The initiative uses a simple missed call system to increase awareness and participation in immunization efforts, aiming to provide chickenpox vaccines to thousands of girls nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd. has initiated the G.A.U.R.I. campaign, focusing on the immunization rights of underprivileged girls throughout India. This nationwide awareness mission, spanning from January 24 to March 30, utilizes a unique approach: inviting citizens to participate through a missed call to support healthcare access.
The campaign highlights the gap in preventive healthcare reach, encouraging public involvement across diverse regions. By prompting a missed call, individuals contribute to raising awareness and facilitating the provision of NEXIPOX PLUS®, a chickenpox vaccine, to thousands of girls across the country.
Forum Bhagat, Managing Director of Novo Medi Sciences, emphasizes that sustainable public health is built through collective participation. The initiative's success lies in its inclusivity, turning small individual actions into a cohesive movement supporting long-term healthcare outcomes and empowering a healthier future for all girls.
