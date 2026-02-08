Kerala's New Cochin Cancer Centre: A Leap in Treatment and Research

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Cochin Cancer Research Centre's new state-of-the-art building in Kalamassery this Monday at 3 PM. This facility, constructed with a budget of Rs 449 crore, is poised to mark a significant advancement in cancer treatment and research.

The Centre, an initiative by the Kerala government, is equipped with modern high-quality treatment facilities and promises to be a beacon of hope for cancer patients. Health Minister Veena George highlighted the Centre's significant leap in treatment and research standards.

Spread over 12.63 acres, the nine-story building includes advanced technology like AI-based systems and is EDGE certified for energy efficiency. It meets power needs through solar energy, aligning with Kerala's carbon-neutral policy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)