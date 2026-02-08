Kerala's New Cochin Cancer Centre: A Leap in Treatment and Research
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Cochin Cancer Research Centre in Kalamassery. This Rs 449 crore facility will advance cancer treatment with 12.63 acres of land, providing cutting-edge technology and solar energy compliance, supporting Kerala's 2050 carbon-neutral goal.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Cochin Cancer Research Centre's new state-of-the-art building in Kalamassery this Monday at 3 PM. This facility, constructed with a budget of Rs 449 crore, is poised to mark a significant advancement in cancer treatment and research.
The Centre, an initiative by the Kerala government, is equipped with modern high-quality treatment facilities and promises to be a beacon of hope for cancer patients. Health Minister Veena George highlighted the Centre's significant leap in treatment and research standards.
Spread over 12.63 acres, the nine-story building includes advanced technology like AI-based systems and is EDGE certified for energy efficiency. It meets power needs through solar energy, aligning with Kerala's carbon-neutral policy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Advanced Robotics in Indian Healthcare
AI-Driven Healthcare: Revolutionizing Patient Care with iLive Connect
Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps
Max Healthcare Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY25
Fraudulent Healthcare Startup CEO Faces Serious Charges in Singapore