Chocolate Scare: Live Worm Found In Bilaspur Sweet Treat

A Bilaspur family discovered a live worm with eggs in a chocolate bar, prompting action from the Food Safety Department. The chocolate's expiration is set for May 2026, and the family plans legal action against the manufacturer, highlighting concerns over the company's quality control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal's Bilaspur district, a family reported a shocking discovery: a live worm, complete with eggs, in a popular brand's chocolate bar. This alarming find has spurred the Food Safety Department to consider a thorough investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Kashyap stated that the administration would decisively act to prevent contaminated products from entering the market. Should the claims prove valid, stringent measures will be enacted against the suppliers and manufacturers.

The family noted the chocolate's expiration date as May 2026 and will be taking legal action. They emphasize the problem it poses regarding quality control standards at the manufacturing level, especially after spotting the contamination before their child consumed the confectionery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

