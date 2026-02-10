ACINUS 2026: Elevating Respiratory Medicine in India

The Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College in Pune recently hosted ACINUS 2026, an annual conference dedicated to respiratory diseases and sleep medicine. The event, held under the auspices of the Indian Chest Society, featured extensive discussions aimed at translating scientific findings into tangible medical practices.

Featuring prominent pulmonologists and critical care specialists, the conference adopted a unique, learner-centric approach with intercollegiate quizzes and MCQ-based awards to deepen engagement among participants. Dr. Bhagyashree Patil and Dr. Yashraj P. Patil highlighted the importance of such academic gatherings in fostering medical education and innovation.

The three-day gathering concluded with a high level of engagement, including participation from renowned institutions like AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh. The event underscored the importance of bridging research and practical application in respiratory medicine, ultimately aiming to enhance patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)