Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

BJP minister Nitesh Rane criticized Uddhav Thackeray by saying actor Salman Khan is 'more Hindu' due to his participation in an RSS event in Mumbai. The event, part of RSS's centenary celebrations, drew mixed reactions, sparking a broader political debate in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a political storm brewing in Maharashtra, BJP minister Nitesh Rane has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is 'more Hindu' than Thackeray. This statement comes following Khan's presence at a recent RSS event in Mumbai.

The gathering, held over the weekend at Nehru Centre, commemorated the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and featured several Bollywood personalities, including Khan. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a keynote address, marking the occasion.

The event has ignited political tensions, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut mocking Khan's attendance. Rane retorted by questioning Thackeray's Hindu credentials, further fueling the political discourse surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

