Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Unveiling Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges citizens to disregard misinformation about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. This groundbreaking healthcare scheme offers cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family, reducing financial burdens and enhancing healthcare access. Despite misinformation, the scheme has received widespread public support.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged citizens to ignore misinformation about the state's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. He warned against the 'misleading and malicious' propaganda from 'anti-state forces' aimed at undermining the state's flagship healthcare programme.

In a video message, Mann highlighted the scheme's benefits, noting it provides all Punjab residents, especially the vulnerable, with cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. Describing the initiative as pioneering, Mann celebrated Punjab as the first Indian state to offer such expansive healthcare coverage, significantly easing public financial burdens while ensuring quality medical care.

The CM reassured public confidence by detailing the scheme's mechanisms, including the empanelment of numerous private hospitals and payment processes to ensure beneficiaries receive free treatment. Despite efforts to disseminate falsehoods about the scheme, Mann emphasized its overwhelmingly positive public reception and urged continued vigilance against misinformation.

