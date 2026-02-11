Left Menu

Deworming Drive Chaos: Over 120 Students Hospitalized

Over 120 students were hospitalized in Farrukhabad and Mainpuri districts after falling ill during a deworming drive. The children experienced headache and vomiting after taking Albendazole tablets. While officials ensured treatment, political reactions surfaced, questioning the safety and administration of the medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling turn of events, over 120 students from Farrukhabad and Mainpuri districts were hospitalized after participating in a deworming drive at their schools. The affected children complained of headaches and vomiting soon after being administered Albendazole tablets, causing alarm among parents and educators.

The incident, which unfolded on National Deworming Day, prompted a swift response from the district health authorities. In Farrukhabad, the Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School was notably affected, with 100 students complaining of discomfort. Emergency medical assistance was provided, and the situation is reported to have stabilized.

Political reactions followed swiftly. The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party raised concerns over alleged medical negligence, urging a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanded accountability, citing fears of expired or substandard medicines being used. Officials maintain that the tablets are safe, attributing symptoms to panic rather than faulty medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

