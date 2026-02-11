Deworming Drive Chaos: Over 120 Students Hospitalized

In an unsettling turn of events, over 120 students from Farrukhabad and Mainpuri districts were hospitalized after participating in a deworming drive at their schools. The affected children complained of headaches and vomiting soon after being administered Albendazole tablets, causing alarm among parents and educators.

The incident, which unfolded on National Deworming Day, prompted a swift response from the district health authorities. In Farrukhabad, the Jawahar Lal Prema Devi School was notably affected, with 100 students complaining of discomfort. Emergency medical assistance was provided, and the situation is reported to have stabilized.

Political reactions followed swiftly. The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party raised concerns over alleged medical negligence, urging a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demanded accountability, citing fears of expired or substandard medicines being used. Officials maintain that the tablets are safe, attributing symptoms to panic rather than faulty medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)