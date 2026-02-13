Market Shaken: Tech Stocks Dip Amid AI Disruption Fears

On Friday, U.S. stocks experienced a decline, marking what could be their worst week since November. The downturn was led by losses in technology stocks, overshadowing relief from unexpectedly mild inflation data.

Fears surrounding AI-driven disruption fueled a selloff across various sectors, including software, insurance, and trucking. Anonymous sources familiar with White House discussions indicated plans to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, adding another layer to the economic landscape.

Major indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered losses. Investment themes have shifted towards realising tangible returns, with AI capital expenditures being closely scrutinized amidst fierce competition. Despite tech stock declines, some companies like Applied Materials and Arista Networks provided market optimism through strong financial forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)