Left Menu

Market Shaken: Tech Stocks Dip Amid AI Disruption Fears

U.S. stocks faced a downturn with technology stocks leading the decline due to AI disruption fears. Despite softer inflation data offering some relief, concerns about monetary policy pace and competitive pressures in sectors remain. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recorded losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:14 IST
Market Shaken: Tech Stocks Dip Amid AI Disruption Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stocks experienced a decline, marking what could be their worst week since November. The downturn was led by losses in technology stocks, overshadowing relief from unexpectedly mild inflation data.

Fears surrounding AI-driven disruption fueled a selloff across various sectors, including software, insurance, and trucking. Anonymous sources familiar with White House discussions indicated plans to reduce tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, adding another layer to the economic landscape.

Major indices like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered losses. Investment themes have shifted towards realising tangible returns, with AI capital expenditures being closely scrutinized amidst fierce competition. Despite tech stock declines, some companies like Applied Materials and Arista Networks provided market optimism through strong financial forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland
2
United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in Chennai.

United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in...

 Global
3
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
4
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026