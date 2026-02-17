Left Menu

Election Commission Demands Compliance: West Bengal Chief Secretary Responds

West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravarty has sent a compliance letter to the Election Commission, addressing issues like enhanced remuneration for booth level officers and necessary actions against officials who violated norms. The EC had set a deadline for compliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:25 IST
The Election Commission of India has received a compliance report from West Bengal's Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakravarty, regarding directives it had issued aimed at ensuring fair conduct ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The EC had recently expressed discontent over the state's delay in implementing higher remuneration for booth level officers and not proceeding with FIRs against officials who broke norms during the Special Intensive Revision process.

Chakravarty, who took office in January, met the EC's deadline, and her report comes amid growing scrutiny as the state gears up for crucial elections in the coming months.

