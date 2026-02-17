Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Baby's Death During Childbirth at Nedumangad Hospital

Protests emerged at the Nedumangad district hospital following the death of a baby during childbirth. Activists demand accountability, while the Health Minister orders an investigation. The family claims medical negligence, prompting a case under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. They argue a delayed caesarean led to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Protests flared at the Nedumangad district hospital on Tuesday evening after the death of a baby during childbirth, according to local police reports. Activists from Congress, BJP, and SDPI rallied demanding accountability for the tragic incident.

A case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered, although no formal complaint has been filed by the tribal family of the deceased.

State Health Minister Veena George issued an immediate directive for an investigation into the incident, aiming for swift action against alleged medical negligence. The family has accused the hospital staff of delaying the necessary caesarean procedure, which they believe led to the newborn's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

