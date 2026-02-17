Protests Erupt Over Baby's Death During Childbirth at Nedumangad Hospital

Protests flared at the Nedumangad district hospital on Tuesday evening after the death of a baby during childbirth, according to local police reports. Activists from Congress, BJP, and SDPI rallied demanding accountability for the tragic incident.

A case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered, although no formal complaint has been filed by the tribal family of the deceased.

State Health Minister Veena George issued an immediate directive for an investigation into the incident, aiming for swift action against alleged medical negligence. The family has accused the hospital staff of delaying the necessary caesarean procedure, which they believe led to the newborn's death.

