Subodh Gupta: Leading India's Diagnostic Revolution

Mumbai: Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord's Mark Microbiotech Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the 'CEO of the Year' at the 24th Business Leader of the Year event on February 16, 2026, at Taj Lands End.

The accolade signifies his notable influence on cancer diagnostics and genetic testing under his leadership. The company has prioritized advanced diagnostics and genetic testing while improving its comprehensive pathology services in India.

Through a structured pan-India franchise model, Gupta's strategic expansion plans are enhancing access to high-quality diagnostics across the nation. This recognition underscores the company's drive for innovation and national impact in healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)