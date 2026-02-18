CIC Upholds Confidentiality of 'Enemy Property' Data

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has supported the Ministry of Home Affairs' choice to deny a Right to Information (RTI) request concerning properties classified as 'enemy property', fearing potential interference with current investigations.

Enemy properties are assets left by individuals who gained citizenship in Pakistan and China, primarily between 1947 and 1962. In his order, Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal agreed that sharing such details could impede investigative processes, as outlined by Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act.

The applicant's request, which sought data on a person's enemy properties, was recently rejected, and the CIC concluded no additional action was necessary due to confidentiality concerns related to the Enemy Property Act of 1968.

