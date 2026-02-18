Left Menu

CIC Upholds Confidentiality of 'Enemy Property' Data

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has upheld the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to withhold information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act concerning properties designated as 'enemy property'. The disclosure was deemed potentially harmful to ongoing investigations under Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:43 IST
CIC Upholds Confidentiality of 'Enemy Property' Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has supported the Ministry of Home Affairs' choice to deny a Right to Information (RTI) request concerning properties classified as 'enemy property', fearing potential interference with current investigations.

Enemy properties are assets left by individuals who gained citizenship in Pakistan and China, primarily between 1947 and 1962. In his order, Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal agreed that sharing such details could impede investigative processes, as outlined by Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act.

The applicant's request, which sought data on a person's enemy properties, was recently rejected, and the CIC concluded no additional action was necessary due to confidentiality concerns related to the Enemy Property Act of 1968.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026