France Reopens Epstein Probe: Unraveling a Transnational Web of Crime

France has initiated comprehensive investigations into human trafficking and financial fraud connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on his network and activities, following a release of new files.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the investigations will incorporate public information as well as complaints from child protection groups. These will address crimes such as money laundering and tax fraud.

Authorities have launched a preliminary inquiry into notable persons, including Jack Lang, regarding tax fraud, while examining further cases, including allegations against French diplomat Fabrice Aidan for document transfers to Epstein. The French effort comes amid global acknowledgment of Epstein's potentially extensive criminal network.

