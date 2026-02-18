Left Menu

France Reopens Epstein Probe: Unraveling a Transnational Web of Crime

France has renewed investigations into human trafficking and financial fraud linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The probe will use both public files and complaints from child protection groups. Authorities are looking into suspicions involving prominent figures like Jack Lang and hope to encourage victims to come forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has initiated comprehensive investigations into human trafficking and financial fraud connected to the late Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on his network and activities, following a release of new files.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the investigations will incorporate public information as well as complaints from child protection groups. These will address crimes such as money laundering and tax fraud.

Authorities have launched a preliminary inquiry into notable persons, including Jack Lang, regarding tax fraud, while examining further cases, including allegations against French diplomat Fabrice Aidan for document transfers to Epstein. The French effort comes amid global acknowledgment of Epstein's potentially extensive criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

