Maharashtra's Battle Against Female Foeticide: Strengthening PCPNDT Act

Maharashtra is intensifying its efforts to tackle female foeticide by strengthening the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, according to Health Minister Prakash Abitkar. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Abitkar detailed how the state's sex ratio has improved from 907 females per 1,000 males in 2023 to 913 in the present year.

Highlighting ongoing enforcement measures, the minister revealed that 90 sting operations had led to 627 filed cases and the cancellation of 129 doctors' registrations. These actions underscore the government's commitment to effectively implement the PCPNDT Act, aiming to deter illegal practices that contribute to gender imbalance.

In response to NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad's call to apply the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to PCPNDT Act violations, Abitkar assured the tightening of existing rules. He emphasized the importance of raising social awareness as a crucial element in this campaign against female foeticide.