Mexico Revolutionizes Workweek: Major Labour Reform Approved

In a landmark decision, Mexico's Chamber of Deputies has approved a significant reform to reduce the nation's workweek from 48 to 40 hours. This change, anticipated to roll out gradually beginning next year, also sees weekly overtime hours increase.

With a staggering 2,226 hours of work per person annually, Mexico ranks lowest for work-life balance among OECD countries. The reform marks an effort to address these concerns while grappling with criticism from the opposition, which argues the bill lacks a genuine reduction in working hours and adequate rest days.

President Claudia Sheinbaum's proposal, expected to benefit 13.4 million workers, aims to phase out the 48-hour workweek by 2030, with the first reductions taking effect in January 2027.