Mexico Revolutionizes Workweek: Major Labour Reform Approved

Mexico's Chamber of Deputies approved a bill reducing the workweek from 48 to 40 hours, gradually phasing in the new schedule by 2030. Despite increased weekly overtime hours and a lack of mandatory rest days, the reform aims to address poor work-life balance, low productivity, and wages in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Mexico's Chamber of Deputies has approved a significant reform to reduce the nation's workweek from 48 to 40 hours. This change, anticipated to roll out gradually beginning next year, also sees weekly overtime hours increase.

With a staggering 2,226 hours of work per person annually, Mexico ranks lowest for work-life balance among OECD countries. The reform marks an effort to address these concerns while grappling with criticism from the opposition, which argues the bill lacks a genuine reduction in working hours and adequate rest days.

President Claudia Sheinbaum's proposal, expected to benefit 13.4 million workers, aims to phase out the 48-hour workweek by 2030, with the first reductions taking effect in January 2027.

