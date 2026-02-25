Bomb Threat Disrupts Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court was subjected to a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed, triggering an immediate security assessment.

Police, dog squads, and additional agencies conducted a thorough investigation of the premises, including courtrooms and judges' chambers. Despite the alarming threat, authorities reported finding no suspicious objects during their search.

This incident follows recent similar threats received last week, coinciding with the visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Numerous high courts and district courts nationwide have been targeted by such threats lately.