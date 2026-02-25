Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Rajasthan High Court

The Rajasthan High Court received an email bomb threat, prompting a security sweep. Despite the scare, no suspicious items were found and court proceedings continued without delay. Similar threats were received last week, coinciding with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's visit. Multiple courts across India have faced similar threats recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:32 IST
Bomb Threat Disrupts Rajasthan High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court was subjected to a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed, triggering an immediate security assessment.

Police, dog squads, and additional agencies conducted a thorough investigation of the premises, including courtrooms and judges' chambers. Despite the alarming threat, authorities reported finding no suspicious objects during their search.

This incident follows recent similar threats received last week, coinciding with the visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Numerous high courts and district courts nationwide have been targeted by such threats lately.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

 India
2
Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimb...

 India
3
Border Tensions Flare: Guinea Detains Sierra Leonean Soldiers

Border Tensions Flare: Guinea Detains Sierra Leonean Soldiers

 India
4
Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border: An Overview

Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border: An Overview

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026