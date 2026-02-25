Left Menu

NDR Warehousing Expands with New Facility in Pune

NDR Warehousing has opened a new warehouse in Pune, increasing its operational space to 1.5 million square feet in the city. The facility caters to e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing sectors, reinforcing Pune's standing as a key logistics hub. The 0.7 million sq ft warehouse is strategically located near major industrial areas.

Updated: 25-02-2026 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NDR Warehousing has unveiled its latest facility in Pune, marking the company's third project in the city and extending its operational footprint to 1.5 million square feet. The new warehouse, spread over 30 acres and offering 0.7 million square feet, is strategically located in Sudhawadi, Maval, a mere 5 km from Chakan.

This development caters to a variety of sectors, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and manufacturing, highlighting Pune's prominence as a vital logistics market in India. Its advantageous location near key industrial clusters and highways, with easy access to Mumbai, makes it an attractive destination for large-scale warehousing needs.

"Pune is a crucial market for us," said Ramachandran Rajaram, Regional Head West at NDR Warehousing. "Our new facility, NDR BigBox, provides scalable, Grade A solutions for large occupiers, supporting the growing demands of e-commerce and other sectors."

