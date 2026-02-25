Switzerland's Swift Solidarity: Crans-Montana Fire Support
Switzerland is set to make a 50,000 Swiss francs payment to severely injured survivors and bereaved families of the Crans-Montana New Year bar fire. This initiative is both a financial and compassionate gesture. Authorities plan additional measures for victims, aiming to simplify legal processes and expedite support.
Switzerland announced on Wednesday its initiative to provide a one-time payment of 50,000 Swiss francs to severely injured survivors and the families of those who perished in the New Year bar fire at Crans-Montana ski resort, which resulted in 41 deaths and injuries to over 100 people.
This gesture, labeled as a 'solidarity contribution', is intended to deliver quick financial aid and express compassion, as highlighted by Switzerland's Federal Council.
The government intends to facilitate out-of-court settlements by convening roundtables, aiming to streamline processes and avoid protracted legal challenges. Up to 20 million francs might be allocated for settlements, alongside 8.5 million francs to assist cantons with extraordinary expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
