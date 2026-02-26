Cracking Down on Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has heightened its vigilance following the emergence of acute renal failure cases believed to be connected to adulterated milk in the East Godavari district. This move comes on the back of five reported fatalities and multiple hospitalizations in Rajamahendravaram. Preliminary findings suggest milk consumption as the primary source of the health concerns.

To address the critical issue, the state launched extensive inspections at milk sales and storage centers, collecting approximately 150 samples statewide for laboratory testing. Food safety officials dispatched these samples to established laboratories in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kakinada for comprehensive analyses. Alarmingly, in Anantapur, around 100 liters of substandard milk were identified and discarded.

Further inspections in Machilipatnam and Kakinada revealed significant deficiencies, with officials seizing 20 liters of substandard badam milk and five kilograms of low-quality milk powder, respectively. The state employs advanced magic kits, priced at up to Rs 8,000, for testing adulterants in milk. These efforts aim to ensure public safety, with surveillance expected to continue over the next week.

