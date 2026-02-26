Left Menu

Cracking Down on Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, the government intensified measures after a cluster of acute renal failure cases linked to adulterated milk emerged. Surveillance, inspections, and sample testing were conducted statewide. Authorities discovered substandard milk and promised stringent actions against violators, ensuring safety across milk consumption points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:31 IST
Cracking Down on Adulterated Milk in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has heightened its vigilance following the emergence of acute renal failure cases believed to be connected to adulterated milk in the East Godavari district. This move comes on the back of five reported fatalities and multiple hospitalizations in Rajamahendravaram. Preliminary findings suggest milk consumption as the primary source of the health concerns.

To address the critical issue, the state launched extensive inspections at milk sales and storage centers, collecting approximately 150 samples statewide for laboratory testing. Food safety officials dispatched these samples to established laboratories in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kakinada for comprehensive analyses. Alarmingly, in Anantapur, around 100 liters of substandard milk were identified and discarded.

Further inspections in Machilipatnam and Kakinada revealed significant deficiencies, with officials seizing 20 liters of substandard badam milk and five kilograms of low-quality milk powder, respectively. The state employs advanced magic kits, priced at up to Rs 8,000, for testing adulterants in milk. These efforts aim to ensure public safety, with surveillance expected to continue over the next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

The Magic of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi's Anecdote Reveals Sibling Dynamics

 India
2
Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

Supreme Court Stands Firm: NCERT Textbook Controversy Sparks Legal Action

 India
3
PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

PhysicsWallah Unveils Module 2.0: Revolutionizing Exam Preparation

 Global
4
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Ahead of Manchester Election

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026