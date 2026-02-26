Left Menu

Urgent Measures Ordered to Tackle Water Safety Issues in Andhra Pradesh

In response to a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed immediate corrective actions. Officials are to enhance water safety and address systemic lapses. The outbreak has highlighted critical deficiencies in water management and the urgent need for comprehensive corrective measures.

In the wake of a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued urgent instructions to address the crisis. At least one person has died, and several others have fallen ill, prompting a swift government response.

Naidu has urged the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Public Health, Municipal Engineering, and Health Departments to coordinate closely and implement corrective actions swiftly. All relevant authorities are expected to intensify field inspections and rectify any systemic deficiencies immediately to prevent a recurrence.

The outbreak revealed serious shortcomings in water supply management, particularly regarding pipeline maintenance and water safety measures. Officials have been ordered to focus on drinking water quality, repair pipeline leaks, enhance chlorination, and conduct anti-larval and mosquito control efforts. Municipal Commissioners are now accountable for ensuring water safety up to BIS standards.

