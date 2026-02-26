Left Menu

Crisis at BHRT: Bosnia's National Broadcaster Faces Closure

Bosnia's state broadcaster, BHRT, halted its programs to protest a funding crisis potentially leading to its closure. The action signals a critical moment for Bosnia, which could become the only European country without a national broadcaster. The crisis underlines ongoing ethnic divisions hampering Bosnia’s post-war unity efforts.

In a dramatic protest against a crippling funding crisis, Bosnia's state broadcaster BHRT ceased transmissions, alarming citizens with a stark message displayed on screens nationwide. The move underscores severe financial challenges threatening to dismantle a service designed to foster national unity in a country scarred by war.

With BHRT's bank accounts emptied, Deputy Director Lejla A. Babovic revealed dire prospects for the broadcaster's future, citing an urgent need for financial intervention. The organization, employing nearly 700 individuals, stands on the brink of collapse as it navigates post-war ethnic divides and political resistance from nationalist groups.

International figures have expressed concerns over the potential shutdown, warning of significant setbacks in Bosnia's European Union candidacy. However, among an age-diverse audience increasingly turning to digital platforms, the broadcaster's symbolic, rather than practical, role sparks debates on its continuing relevance.

