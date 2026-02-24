Somalia's Hunger Crisis: Drought Devastation and Urgent Plea for Aid

Somalia faces an acute hunger crisis affecting approximately 6.5 million people due to persistent drought conditions. In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Somali government and the United Nations sounded an urgent alarm, highlighting the dire situation exacerbated by a lack of rainfall and compounded by scarce food resources.

More than one-third of those suffering are children, according to official statistics. This has led to a mass exodus from rural areas, with displaced families pouring into urban camps seeking relief. George Conway, the U.N.'s Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, emphasized the dramatic price hikes of essential resources.

The crisis has witnessed personal tragedies, such as Hawo Abdi, who lost two of her children. The U.N. World Food Programme has already scaled down assistance, and unless additional funding is secured by April, food aid efforts could come to a grinding halt, worsening the humanitarian disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)