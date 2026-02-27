Escalation Between Troubled Neighbors: The Pakistan-Afghan Conflict

Pakistan and Afghanistan, once close allies, now find themselves at the brink of open warfare after Pakistan's air strikes on Taliban strongholds in Afghanistan. This escalation follows a series of border clashes and repeated claims from Islamabad accusing the Taliban of sheltering militants on its soil.

The recent hostilities mark a stark departure from Pakistan's historical support for the Taliban, which it once helped establish. The situation deteriorated as Islamabad accused Afghanistan of providing refuge to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch insurgents, leading to increased militancy across Pakistan.

As tensions rise, the conflict threatens stability in the region, influencing broader geopolitical dynamics and straining relationships further. The military capabilities between the two nations show disparity, with Afghanistan lacking Pakistan's extensive military resources, yet the enduring conflict poses significant challenges on both sides.

