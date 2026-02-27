Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Tug-of-War Reaches Boiling Point

The power struggle within Karnataka's ruling Congress intensifies as Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's supporters meet. They discuss strategies to elevate him to Chief Minister, while addressing leadership change concerns ahead of the 2028 elections. The Congress high command is urged to resolve the issue swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the power struggle within the ruling Congress party has intensified, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar gathering to discuss strategies for his elevation to the state's top post. Organized by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, the meeting sought to clarify ongoing power-sharing confusions.

Despite Shivakumar's denial of such aspirations, his loyalists, including 40 MLAs, gathered at a hotel to lobby for his promotion. Balakrishna emphasized that the party's high command must make a decision to resolve these tensions before they impact the party's prospects in the 2028 assembly elections.

Amid these developments, the meeting coincides with the upcoming budget session of the Karnataka legislature, starting March 6. As political dynamics shift, Congress faces mounting pressure to address demands for decisive leadership, potentially altering the course of the party's leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

