Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP After Court Discharges Kejriwal in Excise Case

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticized the BJP on Friday, following a trial court's decision to discharge Arvind Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case. Yadav termed the outcome a 'moral death sentence' for the BJP, accusing it of betraying Delhi's citizens.

Yadav expressed relief for those unjustly accused and underscored the absence of substantial evidence in the case against Kejriwal, asserting that truth and justice prevailed. He targeted the BJP for making unfounded allegations that purportedly aim to defame political rivals and tarnish reputations.

The Central Bureau of Investigation plans to appeal the ruling, suggesting overlooked aspects in their investigation. Kejriwal, jailed for six months, labeled the prosecution a major political conspiracy in Indian history. The court criticized the chargesheet for lacking coherence and evidence.

