Diplomatic Visit: Pakistan's Leadership Heads to Moscow
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised to visit Moscow next week, as disclosed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed during a media forum in Moscow. The report was disseminated by the official news agency TASS, though an official confirmation from the Kremlin is yet awaited.
The strategic visit marks significant diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and Russia, potentially hinting at strengthening bilateral relations. Senator Sayed, who leads the Senate Defence Committee, announced this development, underscoring the importance of the visit.
Interestingly, this visit would be the first by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Moscow since February 24, 2022, when former Prime Minister Imran Khan visited during a period of heightened tensions as Russia initiated its military actions in Ukraine.
