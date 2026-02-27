South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea is reevaluating its tech landscape by approving Google Maps' use of high-precision data, marking a pivot from a two-decade stance that withheld such data from overseas servers.

Key conditions set by the government ensure national security, requiring data processing on local servers and blurred sensitive locations, to mitigate concerns over market monopoly as expressed by local internet giants Naver and Kakao.

This shift, commended by AMCHAM Chairman James Kim, signals Korea's commitment to innovation and open markets despite past rejections based on security risks related to tensions with North Korea.

