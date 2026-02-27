Left Menu

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea's government will now allow Google Maps to use high-precision map data with specific conditions to ensure security. This decision, reversing a two-decade stance, may impact local tech giants like Naver and Kakao, while easing U.S. concerns about market fairness. It marks a significant shift in the tech landscape.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is reevaluating its tech landscape by approving Google Maps' use of high-precision data, marking a pivot from a two-decade stance that withheld such data from overseas servers.

Key conditions set by the government ensure national security, requiring data processing on local servers and blurred sensitive locations, to mitigate concerns over market monopoly as expressed by local internet giants Naver and Kakao.

This shift, commended by AMCHAM Chairman James Kim, signals Korea's commitment to innovation and open markets despite past rejections based on security risks related to tensions with North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

