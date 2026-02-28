Left Menu

Revolutionizing Drug Safety: Membrane Analysis as Key to Early Toxicity Detection

Researchers at IIT Bombay have discovered that analyzing where antibiotics accumulate in liver cells' outer layers can serve as an early indicator of drug-induced toxicity. This insight may revolutionize drug development by allowing for early toxicity prediction, potentially reducing the risk of liver injuries caused by medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 18:39 IST
Revolutionizing Drug Safety: Membrane Analysis as Key to Early Toxicity Detection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of medicine. Their research highlights the potential for using antibiotic accumulation patterns in liver cells as early indicators of drug-induced toxicity. This breakthrough offers hope for quicker detection of harmful side effects, which could revolutionize drug safety.

The study, led by Prof Ashutosh Kumar and Prof Vetriselvan Subramaniyan, suggests that the key to understanding drug-induced liver damage lies not in the intensity of drug action but in its interaction with cell membranes. This insight challenges traditional views and holds promise for developing safer drug classes.

By focusing on molecular-level drug interactions with cell membranes, researchers can predict toxicity risks even before clinical trials commence. This approach could help mitigate the challenge of unpredictable drug-induced liver injuries, a major concern in medicine, and pave the way for designing less toxic, more effective drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
2
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global
3
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

 India
4
Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026