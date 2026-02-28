Revolutionizing Drug Safety: Membrane Analysis as Key to Early Toxicity Detection

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of medicine. Their research highlights the potential for using antibiotic accumulation patterns in liver cells as early indicators of drug-induced toxicity. This breakthrough offers hope for quicker detection of harmful side effects, which could revolutionize drug safety.

The study, led by Prof Ashutosh Kumar and Prof Vetriselvan Subramaniyan, suggests that the key to understanding drug-induced liver damage lies not in the intensity of drug action but in its interaction with cell membranes. This insight challenges traditional views and holds promise for developing safer drug classes.

By focusing on molecular-level drug interactions with cell membranes, researchers can predict toxicity risks even before clinical trials commence. This approach could help mitigate the challenge of unpredictable drug-induced liver injuries, a major concern in medicine, and pave the way for designing less toxic, more effective drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)