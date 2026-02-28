Operation Epic Fury: A High-Stakes Gamble in the Middle East

President Donald Trump has initiated 'Operation Epic Fury,' a high-risk military operation targeting Iran's infrastructure to foster a geopolitical shift in favor of U.S. interests in the Middle East. The move has sparked fears of retaliation, raising the stakes of regional instability.

Despite the risks outlined by national security briefings—which included potential casualties and retaliatory strikes—Trump pursued the operation as part of a broader strategy to neutralize threats posed by Tehran. The U.S.-led strikes targeted critical Iranian sites, prompting retaliatory actions from Iran against Israel and Gulf countries.

Experts warn of further escalations, with Iran wielding formidable retaliatory capabilities, including missile attacks and cyber warfare. As tensions heighten, the U.S. efforts underscore a monumental gamble aimed at restructuring the power dynamics in a volatile region.