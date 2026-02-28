Ladakhi Students on a Cultural Bridge: SERU Tour Promotes National Unity

Students from Ladakh participating in the Student Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) tour, organized by ABVP, wrapped up their three-day visit to Delhi before heading to Haryana. The tour is designed to foster national unity and cultural exchange among students from different regions of India.

During their stay in the capital, the students engaged in discussions with Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, and experienced the city's infrastructure, including a Metro ride. They also visited significant landmarks such as the Delhi Legislative Assembly and Parliament House.

The initiative, which has been running since 1991, aims to promote cultural understanding by allowing students to stay with local families across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, besides Delhi. The exchange not only familiarizes students with India's cultural diversity but also promotes Ladakhi traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)