Tragic Fall in Ullawas: Intoxication Suspected in Employee's Death
A 27-year-old private company employee, Ashish from Uttarakhand, died after allegedly falling from a building's fifth floor in Ullawas. Police suspect intoxication as a liquor bottle was found at the site. The incident occurred overnight, with Ashish's body discovered the following morning.
A tragic incident unfolded in Ullawas village, where a private company employee died after a fall from the fifth floor of a building. The police speculate intoxication as a contributing factor, given the discovery of a liquor bottle on the roof.
The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Ashish from Nainital, Uttarakhand, was residing in a rented place while working for a private firm. The incident appeared to occur overnight, with Ashish's body found the next morning.
Probationer Sub-Inspector Suman confirmed that the body was returned to Ashish's family after a post-mortem. As investigations continue, the possibility of intoxication-related misfortune remains under scrutiny.
