India-Canada Uranium Pact: A 2008 Indo-US Nuclear Agreement Legacy

India and Canada have finalized a crucial agreement on the supply of uranium and cooperation on nuclear reactor technology, hailed as a direct outcome of the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement. The deal is being attributed to the efforts of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This landmark agreement was preceded by extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney. Both leaders expressed optimism about concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement shortly.

The uranium pact marks a significant collaboration in civil nuclear energy, with a focus on clean and reliable energy sources, setting the stage for advancements in small modular and advanced reactors. Modi termed this development a 'landmark deal'.

