Left Menu

India-Canada Uranium Pact: A 2008 Indo-US Nuclear Agreement Legacy

India and Canada have sealed an important deal for uranium supply, credited to the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement, achieved by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This marks a significant step forward in the two nations' commitment to civil nuclear energy and further collaboration on diverse reactor technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:55 IST
India-Canada Uranium Pact: A 2008 Indo-US Nuclear Agreement Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada have finalized a crucial agreement on the supply of uranium and cooperation on nuclear reactor technology, hailed as a direct outcome of the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement. The deal is being attributed to the efforts of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

This landmark agreement was preceded by extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney. Both leaders expressed optimism about concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement shortly.

The uranium pact marks a significant collaboration in civil nuclear energy, with a focus on clean and reliable energy sources, setting the stage for advancements in small modular and advanced reactors. Modi termed this development a 'landmark deal'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026