India Empowers Women in Sports with Nationwide ASMITA League

India is set to host a massive athletics league at 250 locations nationwide under the ASMITA programme to celebrate International Women's Day. The initiative, part of Khelo India's gender-neutral mission, aims to boost women's participation in sports and identify new talent across 34 disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:06 IST
Union MoS for Sports Raksha Khadse. (Photo/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking effort to honor women's contributions to sport, India will conduct a sweeping nationwide athletics league at 250 locations as part of the ASMITA program, held by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event, set for March 8, aligns with International Women's Day celebrations, according to an official release from the Sports Authority of India.

Minister of State Raksha Nikhil Khadse announced, "There exists no finer opportunity to unite our young women across the nation than through the ASMITA platform, rapidly gaining acclaim nationwide." During a media conference at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Khadse highlighted ASMITA's role in the Khelo India mission to foster women's sports participation through various leagues and competitions. The Sports Authority of India collaborates with National Sports Federations to facilitate Khelo India women's leagues across multiple age groups at both zonal and national tiers.

Launched in 2021, ASMITA seeks not only to increase female sports participation but also to serve as a platform for discovering fresh talent nationwide. With over 2600 leagues orchestrated across 34 sports disciplines in more than 550 districts and 700 cities, ASMITA reaches even the farthest corners, including Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, once troubled by Naxalism. Over 300,000 women have already participated. On March 8, athletics events are planned for 250 venues, including races for various age categories. Record participation of 250,000 women is anticipated.

This initiative is a collaborative effort with MY Bharat, Khelo India Centres, SAI ecosystem, and various sports associations. "The league, spanning over 30 states and Union Territories, including Northeast India, envisions encouraging girls from villages and small towns to pursue sports as a career, as per our Prime Minister's vision," stated Khadse.

As India gears up for significant sporting events like the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a potential bid for the 2036 Olympics, Khadse emphasized the necessity of district-level readiness and trained human resources. Certified technical officials and administrative excellence are crucial. The Women's Day initiative will include developmental workshops and the introduction of Athletics Federation of India-aligned officiating norms, ensuring capacity building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

